Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,612 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. 9,166,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

