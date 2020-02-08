Veros (VRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $114,028.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Veros has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $114,028.00 and approximately $11,065.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,209,959 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.