Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $522,420.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $522,420.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,866.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.02265119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.14 or 0.04504555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00776613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00815870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00119166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00709533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,357,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bitsane, SouthXchange, QBTC, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

