Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OOOBTC and Coinroom. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $240,609.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00774849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,045 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

