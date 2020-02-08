ViaSat’s (VSAT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

ViaSat stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ViaSat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ViaSat by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

