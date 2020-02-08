VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $246,567.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.