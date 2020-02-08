VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of VICI Properties worth $61,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 1,926,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

