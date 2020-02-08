VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.0741 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $795,424.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.