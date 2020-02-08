VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.31 or 0.05879578 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

