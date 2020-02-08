Voit & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Voit & Company LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $29.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,079.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

