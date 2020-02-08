VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VWAGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

VWAGY stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

