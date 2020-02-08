VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,670.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $952,120.00 and approximately $29,670.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

