Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0399 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $14,974.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,933,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,554,165 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

