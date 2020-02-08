Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $95.14 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

