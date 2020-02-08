Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $116,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

