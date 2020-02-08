Waltonchain Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bithumb, Coinnest and DragonEX. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.02264243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00117896 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, HitBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Allbit, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

