Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008626 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.