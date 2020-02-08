Washington Trust Bank Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

AAPL traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $320.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,769,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238,230. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

