Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Waters worth $61,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.36. 466,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,852. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In other Waters news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,612. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

