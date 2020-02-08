Waves Community Token Price Reaches $0.0638 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $637,883.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

