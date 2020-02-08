Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.61 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Waves has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $106.61 million and $81.36 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00010685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cryptohub, Exmo and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024192 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006289 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,088,676 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinbe, Upbit, COSS, Kuna, Cryptohub, Bitbns, BCEX, OKEx, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinrail, Exmo and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

