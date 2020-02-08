Wavesbet Hits One Day Volume of $62,544.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $169,125.00 and approximately $62,544.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00327447 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

