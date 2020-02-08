WAX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $827,949.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Bibox and Radar Relay. WAX has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and $827,949.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,611,639,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,026,372,800 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, C2CX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Tidex, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

