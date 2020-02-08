Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Wayfair worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $135,973.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

