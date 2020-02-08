Webchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, BiteBTC, RaisEX and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00815513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004476 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, ChaoEX , RaisEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

