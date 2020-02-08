Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.74 Million

Analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report sales of $117.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $121.96 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $123.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $474.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $478.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $485.29 million, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $509.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

WRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

