Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of WMK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. 51,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.06. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.