Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Wendys worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

