Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.64% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 109,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,166. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.