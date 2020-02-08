Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 313,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,019. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

