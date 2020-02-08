Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whitestone REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

WSR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,779. The stock has a market cap of $546.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

