Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,270,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

