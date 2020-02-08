Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.25. 808,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $160.97 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

