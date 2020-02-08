Winco Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Winco has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Winco has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00402309 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

