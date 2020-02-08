Winding Tree Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

