WINk Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. WINk has a total market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

