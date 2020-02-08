WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $6,940,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 105,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $72.74 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.