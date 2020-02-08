Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,161.67 ($15.28).

A number of analysts have commented on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.27) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,026.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

