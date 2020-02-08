World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of World Fuel Services worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of INT stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

