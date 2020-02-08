World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

