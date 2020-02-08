Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $469,103.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $9,921.95 or 1.00778443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $469,103.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047790 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00062974 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000766 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 697 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

