X-Coin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One X-Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. X-Coin has a total market cap of $33,379.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X-Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info.

X-Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

