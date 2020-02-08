XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, XEL has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $822,733.00 and $634.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.