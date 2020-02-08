XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of XPO Logistics worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

