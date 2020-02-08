XRP Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.12 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $12.12 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,093,055 coins and its circulating supply is 43,698,224,662 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Ripple China, Coinhub, Upbit, BitBay, Zebpay, Bithumb, BTC Markets, Tripe Dice Exchange, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, BtcTurk, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, GOPAX, CoinEgg, RippleFox, ABCC, Bitbank, Bittrex, Kuna, Coinone, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Stellarport, Cryptohub, LakeBTC, Binance, Braziliex, BX Thailand, BitFlip, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, MBAex, B2BX, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bitso, Liquid, Koineks, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Ovis, BitMarket, OTCBTC, Bitinka, Huobi, Covesting, Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Bitlish, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, Independent Reserve, Coinrail, Bitsane, Coinsquare, CEX.IO, C2CX, Bitfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Koinex, Poloniex, Bits Blockchain, Coinbe, CoinBene, FCoin, Bitstamp, Exmo and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

