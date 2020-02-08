YEE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $154,738.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Huobi and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $154,738.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.14 or 0.05902501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00129752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003139 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

