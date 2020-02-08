YGGDRASH Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.52 million and $129,550.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

