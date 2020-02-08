YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Cap of $17.43 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,445,528 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

