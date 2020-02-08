Yum! Brands’ (YUM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

