Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Addus Homecare posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 100,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,961. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.21. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,029 shares of company stock worth $61,883,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

